Platinum Jubilee: Giant sand sculpture unveiled in Barnsley
- Published
A 20-tonne royal-themed sand sculpture has been unveiled in Barnsley town centre to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The sand lion took a sculptor five days to create, with locals watching it come to life over the week in the Glass Works Square.
The project by Yorkshire sculptors Sand In Your Eye is the centrepiece of the council's celebrations.
Rory, named by locals in the town, is modelled on lion statues found in London.
The design was kept secret until it started taking shape this week.
The council said it was the centre of a number of activities being put on in the town for families.
Sculptor Jamie Wardley said young children were involved in their own sand-sculpting activities put on by Sand In Your Eye.
"We've had a such a lovely time because the sun is blazing and what lovely people that have come to town to celebrate the jubilee," he added.
The sculpture is due to be in the square for about a week, organisers said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.