Man held over murder of woman in Sheffield
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to a property in Cromford Street at about 03:10 BST where the 47-year-old was found with serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.