Man held over murder of woman in Sheffield

The woman was found at a property in Cromford Street and pronounced dead in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cromford Street at about 03:10 BST where the 47-year-old was found with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

