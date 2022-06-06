Neil Skinner: Family appeal to find missing Doncaster man
The family of a South Yorkshire man who disappeared a month ago while camping in Scotland has appealed for information to help find him.
Neil Skinner, 71, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard in the Bridge of Orchy area of Argyll and Bute on 8 May.
Police have been searching for Mr Skinner, from Doncaster, with support from helicopter, diving and mountain rescue teams.
His family urged anyone who has seen him to come forward.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, they said: "As a family we are distraught that our dad has been missing for this length of time and we are desperately seeking answers as to what has happened to him, to help us understand and come to terms with his sudden disappearance.
"If anyone has any information regarding our dad that they feel may be at all relevant we ask you to please contact police."
Mr Skinner is described as being 5ft 8in (1.77m) with short white hair and having a white goatee-type beard and glasses.
He was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers when he was last seen.
Sgt Karen MacLennan, of Police Scotland, said: "Since Neil was reported missing, we have been carrying out searches and inquiries to try to trace him.
"Neil has not made any contact with family or friends since he was reported missing and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen him or who has information relevant to our investigation."
