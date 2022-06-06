Sheffield stabbing: Man due in court after woman dies
- Published
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
The 47-year-old victim was found seriously injured at a property on Cromford Street at 03:10 BST on Sunday.
She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead an hour later, said South Yorkshire Police.
Vahid Kabiri, 43, of Cromford Street, was charged with murder on Sunday evening and is due before Sheffield magistrates on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.