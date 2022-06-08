Wabtec Hexthorpe: More than 200 rail maintenance workers to strike
More than 200 rail workers in Doncaster have voted to go on strike over their bosses' plans to "fire and rehire" them on poorer conditions.
The RMT and Unite union members, employed by rail maintenance firm Wabtec in Hexthorpe, will walk out for four days from 10 June.
The unions said the new contracts would see "breaks cut and staff working extra hours for no extra pay".
The US-owned firm Wabtec has been contacted for a comment.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the company was "the latest in the line of bad bosses seeking to use the abhorrent practice of 'fire and rehire' to attack workers and cut pay".
"Wabtec is trying to bully staff to sign up for markedly inferior wages and conditions," she added.
Wabtec is an international manufacturer and supplier of equipment for the railway industry. The workers in Doncaster maintain and repair rail stock, including carriages and wheels.
The strikes will impact services for a number of companies Wabtec serves, including Angel Trains, VTG, Nacco Group, Freightliner KFA, GB Railfreight, DB Schencker and Siemens.
The company said talks to bring in flexible working had been going on for over a year and included a "substantial" pay rise.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the company had "behaved appallingly" and wanted members to "pay for the company's financial problems by firing staff and rehiring them on inferior wages and conditions."
"Wabtec bosses should be ashamed of tarnishing Doncaster's proud history of manufacturing, with predecessors building the Flying Scotsman and Mallard locomotives," he said.
Staff will walk out in a series of strikes - the first from 10-13 June. There will be a second round of strike action from 27 June to 3 July, with more strikes set to be announced.
