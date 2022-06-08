Neil Skinner: Family's appeal over missing Doncaster man's body
- Published
The daughter of a man who disappeared a month ago while holidaying in Scotland has said not knowing what happened to her father was "deeply upsetting".
Neil Skinner, 71, from Doncaster was last seen close to Loch Dochard in Argyll and Bute on 8 May.
Despite extensive police searches, no sign of Mr Skinner has been found.
His daughter, Kate Armitage, has asked anyone with information to contact police, adding: "It is literally like he's disappeared with no explanation."
Ms Armitage said her father was on a walking tour with two friends when he returned to his tent alone after he said he did not feel well enough to complete a planned hike.
When his companions returned to their campsite, Mr Skinner was nowhere to be found despite all his clothes and walking equipment being in the tent along with his phone and wallet.
A police search involving helicopters, drones and diving and mountain rescue teams was carried out, but Mr Skinner was not found.
Police Scotland has told his family that he was unlikely to be alive given the weeks that had passed since he was last seen, Ms Armitage said.
"It's left us in a deeply upsetting scenario now of trying to come to terms with losing our dad, grandpa, brother, friend," she said.
"I can't explain to my little boy, who's six, why grandpa is not coming home and why we can't have a funeral.
"When somebody dies it's upsetting anyway, but in these circumstances it's just awful.
"The not knowing what has happened to a loved one and imagining the worst when you lie in bed at night is awful."
Ms Armitage has asked anyone who met her father while in Scotland to get in touch with police.
She also asked people who were planning to visit the area over the summer to keep an eye out for her father's body.
"That would just bring us so much comfort if we recovered his body and could have a funeral," she said.
"That's ultimately what we would like now, because we know there is no way he could be alive."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.