Doncaster evening bus services cancelled after brick attacks
A number of evening bus services in South Yorkshire have been cancelled following a spate of attacks involving bricks being thrown at vehicles.
First Doncaster said it would stop services to a number of areas of the town from 18:00 BST after repeated recent vandalism and attacks on buses.
Nigel Eggleton, the company's managing director, said he feared someone would eventually be seriously injured.
More than £15,000 of damage had been caused to vehicles, he said.
"Over the last three months we have experienced bricks and other objects being thrown at bus windows, resulting in damage to glass and bodywork panels," Mr Eggleton added.
There had also been some "close calls" in which passengers and drivers were nearly injured, including seven incidents in just the last few days, he said.
"I want to apologise to customers in advance who may be affected by journeys we are being forced to cancel due to repeated anti-social behaviour."
Due to anti-social behaviour, we will be will be terminating at Carcroft from 6pm each evening until further notice.
We will run as normal to Owston Rd, Park Avenue, High St and terminate a the 1st stop.
So sorry for this.
First Doncaster evening services would be withdrawn from areas of Skellow, Bentley, Toll Bar and Edenthorpe until "this mindless criminal activity" was resolved, Mr Eggleton said.
Sgt Kelly Ward, from South Yorkshire Police, said officers were carrying out additional patrols in the affected areas in a bid to identify the culprits.
"Anti-social behaviour of this kind is extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated," she said.
Anyone with information about the attacks has been asked to contact police.
