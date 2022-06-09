Cost of living: Sheffield cafe offers 99p breakfast for struggling diners
- Published
A cafe in Sheffield is offering a full English breakfast for just 99p in a bid to help customers who are struggling with the rising cost of living.
Nadine Grant, co-owner of Tastee Cafe, said staff wanted to do their bit "to try and help the local community".
The meal would usually cost £3.50, but Ms Grant said people "can't afford to spend on food like they used to".
The cafe, in Gleadless, was being supported in its move by a local meat supplier, Ms Grant added.
Many of the Tastee Cafe's customers were "feeling the pinch" due to the cost of living crisis, she said.
"They don't spend as much, or come in as often. It's obviously because of the situation at the moment."
Ms Grant said the cafe, which provided free packed lunches to local families during the pandemic, was also being hit by spiralling energy and food costs.
However, she said she was determined to do everything she could to help.
Commenting on the price of the budget bangers, bacon, eggs and beans, she added: "It is a big drop, but I had a word with my meat suppliers and they are helping us out a bit."
