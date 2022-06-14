Barnsley memorial ceremony marks Falkland War anniversary
A ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War will take place in Barnsley.
Newly laid stones bearing the names of servicemen and women will be unveiled on the town's Armed Forces Walkway.
Mayor of Barnsley Sarah Tattersall said the event was to remember the "sacrifice that has been made by our armed forces".
The event on Westgate by the college gardens will feature a wreath laying ceremony.
The anniversary marks the day in 1982 when Argentinian forces who had invaded the British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic surrendered to British troops sent to recapture the islands after 74 days of fighting.
The conflict cost the lives of 255 British and 649 Argentine servicemen, as well as three civilians.
Cllr Tattersall said "In honour of this, we've laid more stones on our commemorative walkway to remember those who were impacted by conflict."
The walkway was launched in 2019 and features 25 honed granite stones bearing the names and units of current and past service personnel.
Councillor Joe Hayward, the town's Armed Forces Champion, said: "This walkway is a tribute to our armed forces personnel in Barnsley and we're proud to honour them in this way.
"The walkway is a space for friends and family of those who risked their lives for their country, and it will be an honour to lead the ceremony."
The ceremony starts at 10:00 BST.
