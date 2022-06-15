Sheffield builders help to free cat wedged between houses
A cat which found itself in a tight spot wedged between houses has been rescued thanks to a "team effort" involving RSPCA officers and builders.
Cassie, a black-and-ginger cat, became stuck in a 2in (5cm) gap in Parsley Hay Gardens, Sheffield, on Monday.
Mick Glossop, owner of one of the houses, and Matthew Walker picked up their tools to help out after hearing "loud meows", the RSPCA said.
When Cassie began "clawing at the pair" they decided to call the experts.
RSPCA inspector Kim Greaves said: "The two neighbours were great and had all the tools of the trade, so got to work before I arrived. It was a fantastic team effort."
Cassie looked "a bit dishevelled" from her ordeal but was thrilled to be reunited with her owners, Ms Greaves added.
Grateful owners Anna and Alex Emmett took Cassie to the vets for a check-up.
"Fortunately it was found the elderly girl was fine - just a bit shaken from her ordeal," Ms Greaves said.
The gap between the properties has now been sealed, according to the RSPCA.
