Lorry driver arrested as motorbike rider dies in A1(M) Doncaster crash
A lorry driver has been arrested after a biker died in a motorway crash.
The Honda VFR 800 collided with the HGV on the A1(M) southbound near Doncaster, at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday.
Its 57-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene between junctions 36 and 37, South Yorkshire Police said. His family has been informed.
A 62-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody, a force spokesperson said.
They appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments before it to contact them.
