MP Nick Fletcher tells schools trans children 'going through a phase'
- Published
A Conservative MP has sent a letter describing children's gender identity doubts as "nothing more than a phase" to every school in his constituency.
Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, South Yorkshire, said he wanted to "clearly set out his position" on the issue and asked head teachers to do the same.
His letter states that "boys are boys and girls are girls", and the media glamorises a "transgender lifestyle".
One school said the letter was "neither helpful nor positively received".
It was also criticised by the former boss of an LGBTQ+ youth charity, who said the comments "deny the existence" of transgender teens and could harm their mental health.
The BBC has approached Mr Fletcher for comment.
His letter asks schools to confirm their position on the matter before going on to outline his own.
He describes the "trans question" as an "issue that seems to be taking over much public discourse these days".
The MP goes on to suggest that, when "it comes to feelings of being a boy or a girl", books and media have made trans "ideology acceptable to embrace".
But, he writes, it is his view that these portrayals "affirm something that is nothing more than a phase".
Mr Fletcher acknowledges that some may disagree with him, but suggests that children who would previously have been dubbed Tomboys or similar may now wrongly be led to believe they are transgender.
He says schools are "afraid of being classed as transphobic" but writes that a "push-back is desperately needed" and he will support staff.
Several schools confirmed receipt of the note.
Joe Brian, head teacher at Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, said he had written back to Mr Fletcher to say: "I would have preferred to receive a letter supporting teachers after Michael Fabricant's comments about teachers drinking during lockdown"
"Or to discuss the fact that teachers have had a real-term pay cut. Or to talk about the stress that pupils are under doing SATS.
"I'd like to know what his thoughts are on teaching in the round.
"I don't think we need advice from [him] on how to deal with this single issue," he added.
Steve Slack, former chief executive of Sheffield LGBT+ youth charity SAYit, said the letter highlighted stigma faced by gay and transgender young people.
He said many had experienced "huge mental health problems", because of "attitudes that deny their existence, and suggest it's a phase".
"When I was growing up I was always told being gay was a phase and you'd grow out of it," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"Just let people be who they are and what they are," he said.
The MP previously hit the headlines after saying "female replacements" in shows such as Doctor Who were robbing boys of good role models.
