Sheffield: Murder charge after man, 50, injured near pond
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield.
Police were called to Herries Road in Shirecliffe to reports of concern for a man on Thursday evening.
The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road in Sheffield, was charged with murder. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Monday.
Any witnesses to the incident, or those with information, are asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.