Kevin Hodkinson: Man named in Sheffield pond murder inquiry
- Published
A man who died after he was found injured at a fishing pond in Sheffield has been identified by police.
Father-of-three Kevin Hodkinson, 50, was found at the pond off Herries Road in Shirecliffe following reports of concern for a man on 16 June.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murder. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Monday.
Mr Hodkinson's family described him as "a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend" and said they were "devastated" by his death.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.