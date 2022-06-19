Armend Xhika: Bradford man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death in the city.
Armend Xhika, 22, was injured on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on 13 May 2021 and died in hospital.
Luigi Antonacci, of Scoresby Street, Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. He has since been charged with murder.
He remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Sheffield on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender, South Yorkshire Police added.
She has been released under investigation.
