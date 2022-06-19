Sheffield: Hundreds take part in drum and bass mass bike ride
- Published
About 1,000 riders took over the streets of Sheffield as part of a mass drum and bass bike ride.
Organiser Dom Whiting started the spectacle during lockdown in 2021 and has since toured different towns and cities in the UK.
Starting out as just him live-mixing drum and bass tunes while riding his bike, it has since grown into a mass event which he streams online.
"It's all about bringing people together," he said.
The 26-year-old said he came to Sheffield after an outpouring of support online.
The DJ was joined by hundreds of fellow riders who stopped traffic across two hours as they moved around the city centre, finishing at Endcliffe Park.
"Everyone seems to take it in and embraces it. It's very rare we have motorists who get annoyed by it," he said.
"It's just crazy, always brings a smile to people's faces and Sheffield has quite a big bike scene."
Flares and smoke bombs were set off during the ride, which temporarily closed part of the ring road to allow the convoy to pass safely.
"It's quite surreal. I can't see the end of the line, everyone is always having it and there's smiles for as far as the eye can see."
Mr Whiting said he has done about 20 rides across the UK, including a moving rave in Berlin.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.