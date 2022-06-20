Kevin Hodkinson: Man in court charged with murdering dad of three
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 50-year-old man who was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield.
Father-of-three Kevin Hodkinson died in hospital after being found at the site off Herries Road in Shirecliffe on Thursday evening.
Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road, in Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He has been remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June.
Following his death Mr Hodkinson's family described him as "a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend" and said they were "devastated".
