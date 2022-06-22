Carlo Giannini death: Third person arrested over park stabbing
Detectives investigating the death of an Italian man in Sheffield have arrested a third person on suspicion of murder.
The 27-year-old man was detained in connection with the stabbing of Carlo Giannini, 34, who was found dead in Manor Fields Park on 12 May.
Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested have since been released, said South Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson said officers still wanted to hear from the public.
