Rhian Brewster: Teen admits racist abuse of Sheffield United player
A 15-year-old boy has been placed on an educational programme after he admitted racially abusing a footballer.
Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster was subjected to the abuse on 17 March 2021, West Yorkshire Police said.
The boy, from Wakefield, was interviewed under caution after it was alleged he sent a racially-aggravated malicious communication to the player.
After consultation with the striker, it was felt "educational input" would deter future offences, police said.
The 22-year-old former Liverpool player joined The Blades in October 2020 for a club-record deal worth £23.5m.
