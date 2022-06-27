Tinsley Viaduct: Gas works lead to lower deck diversion
Part of the Tinsley Viaduct in South Yorkshire is to be closed for 11 weeks from Monday as gas work takes place.
The lower deck of the two-tier road bridge will see the A631 northbound carriageway closed, with a diversion in place along the middle service road.
National Highways said it had been working with gas company Cadent to minimise disruption.
The M1 northbound and southbound, which is carried on the upper deck, is unaffected.
The affected section of road is between Junction 34 southbound and Junction 34 northbound roundabouts for Meadowhall and Tinsley.
Drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes.
A footpath diversion is in place, National Highways added.
