Niptoon Tavakoli: Salmonella victim had eaten duck eggs before death
- Published
A man who died after eating duck eggs bought from a country show had one of the worst cases of salmonella a doctor had seen, an inquest has heard.
Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, died in hospital two months after falling ill in June 2019, jurors were told on Monday.
His wife Cheryl Tavakoli told Doncaster Coroner's Court they bought the eggs from a stall during a family trip to Messingham Show in North Lincolnshire.
The inquest is expected to last for five days.
Mrs Tavakoli, 63, told the hearing her husband ate two of the eggs for tea the day after visiting the show, adding: "He fried them really well.
"He didn't like eggs too runny."
Mr Tavakoli, from Lindholme, near Doncaster in South Yorkshire, ate a further two fried eggs later in the week but went on to develop diarrhoea and vomiting.
On the Monday morning, more than a week after their visit to the show, Mrs Tavakoli said she called 999 as she feared he may have developed sepsis.
Black lips and nails
Mrs Tavakoli said she was concerned about the ambulance crew's attitude and that they did not travel to Doncaster Royal Infirmary under blue lights.
"They seemed quite rude to my husband - treated him like he was a fussy old man who just had [diarrhoea and vomiting]," she said.
Mrs Tavakoli said there was a delay in the emergency department and, by this time, her husband's lips and nails had turned black.
Intensive care specialist Dr Jon Maskill said Mr Tavakoli, who came to the UK from Iran aged 19, was seriously ill by the time he was admitted.
"I've been doing intensive care for 27 years," he told the inquest.
"He's only the second person I've come across with this degree of salmonella."
Dr Maskill said antibiotics were used to treat the illness but it was clear it was still in parts of Mr Tavakoli's body despite the medication.
The consultant said there was no prospect of Mr Tavakoli surviving surgery and he died from multi-organ failure caused by salmonella on 12 August 2019, the inquest heard.
'Enjoying life'
Mrs Tavakoli explained how, when she realised the duck eggs might be responsible, she took the remaining two to hospital for analysis.
She said her husband had trained as a civil engineer but worked in retail management and catering.
"He was enjoying life and waiting for me to join him in his retirement," she said.
The inquest continues.
