Barnsley Pals: Somme memorial damaged by vandals
Vandals have damaged a memorial to men from a South Yorkshire town who died on the first day of one of World War One's bloodiest battles.
The display, commemorating members of the Barnsley Pals who fell at the Somme in 1916, was smashed during the evening of 17 June.
Images of those killed were part of the Peace Gardens commemoration.
South Yorkshire Police's Sgt Alun Oliver said: "This looks to be wanton damage to a much-loved memorial."
Sgt Oliver, part of the of Barnsley Central neighbourhood policing team which covers the gardens, said the attack had caused anger.
He added: "It is unclear the exact time the damage was caused, so we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Peace Gardens on the evening of Friday 17 June and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something, to come forward and help us with the investigation."
