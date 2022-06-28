Ramey Salem: Three men found guilty of 'cold-blooded' murder
- Published
Three men have been found guilty of shooting dead a 20-year-old man "in cold blood".
Jabari Fanty, 19, Aaron Yanbak, 20, and Ricardo Nkanyezi, 20, all from Sheffield, were convicted on Monday of the murder of 20-year-old Ramey Salem.
Mr Salem died after being found with gunshot wounds at a property in Sheffield in November 2020.
The three men are due to be sentenced on Wednesday following a seven-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Ramey Salem died in hospital after being found seriously hurt at an address on Grimesthorpe Road South at about 01:00 GMT on 16 November 2020.
As well as the murder of Mr Salem, Fanty, Yanbak and Nkanyezi, along with another man from Sheffield, were also found guilty of a series of firearms discharges and drug offences across Sheffield.
Fanty, of Broadhead Road, Yanbak, of Aberdale Road, Nkanyezi, of Morgan Avenue, together with Jordan Foote, 20, of Base Green Road, were found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life following an incident involving gunshots on 4 October 2020 at Sedan Street, Sheffield.
They were also found guilty of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.
Meanwhile, Fanty, Yanbak and Foote were also found guilty of attempted murder at Osgathorpe Park in Sheffield, on 31 October 2020.
Two further defendants, Samsul Mohamed, 19, of Wolseley Road, and Salma Shazad, 20, formerly of Pitsmoor Road, had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
Shazad also earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.
Meanwhile, after reporting restrictions were lifted, it can now be revealed that Mohamed was also found guilty of the fatal shooting of Khuram Javed - also known as Khurm - in April 2021 on Clough Road, Sheffield.
Police said Nkanyezi, Fanty, Yanbak, Foote, Mohamed and Shazad were linked to the shootings "through extensive forensic work, telephone analysis and the viewing of hundreds of hours of CCTV".
The South Yorkshire force said it had established the existence of "a network of gun crime, gang rivalry and street violence caused by the supply of Class A drugs".
After the trial, Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said Fanty, Yanbak and Nkanyezi "were not concerned with who became caught up in their crimes".
He added: "My thoughts today remain with the family of Ramey.
"I hope they can feel justice has been served and some kind of closure knowing they are off the streets."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.