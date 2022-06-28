Rotherham murder investigation: Second arrest over body in street
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found on a street in Rotherham.
Police were called after a pedestrian who was believed to have been hit by a car was found on Herringthorpe Valley Road at about 19:15 BST on Sunday.
He was also found to have a puncture wound to his neck, officers said.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening, while another man, 25, arrested earlier remained in custody, police said.
Formal identification of the victim was yet to take place, according to the South Yorkshire force, but a post-mortem examination found the man had died from a stab wound, officers confirmed.
As a result, a murder investigation had been launched, they said.
Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin said: "This investigation remains in its early stages and we are moving at a fast pace to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened."
Officers have appealed for anyone with information about what happened, or with footage or photos which might assist the investigation, to contact police or Crimestoppers.
