Kate Josephs: Sheffield Council boss to return despite lockdown party
- Published
A council boss who was suspended after she attended a leaving drinks party during lockdown is to return to work.
Kate Josephs, Sheffield City Council's chief executive, admitted attending the event during her previous role in Whitehall in December 2020.
At the time, she was leaving her role as head of the Covid Taskforce.
In a statement, the council said she had been given a written warning. Ms Josephs said she had also received a Fixed Penalty Notice from the police.
A cross-party committee which was set up to look at Ms Josephs' actions said it had found she felt "genuine remorse" about taking part in the event.
The committee added that it had considered its decision over her return to work "very carefully".
Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said he had been "deeply disappointed" by Ms Josephs' participation in the event.
"Over the last few months, I've repeatedly said I share the anger and upset felt by some Sheffielders about the choices Kate has made," he said.
"Those feelings don't just go away overnight."
Mr Fox added that he would work with Ms Josephs to "keep driving our amazing city forward".
'Deeply sorry'
Ms Josephs took up her £201,000-a-year job in Sheffield in January 2021.
In January this year, she apologised for attending the leaving drinks party which was held in the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020.
After it emerged that she had taken part in the event, she was placed on paid leave while a Sheffield City Council committee probed her actions, with an external investigator also brought in.
A later report by Sue Gray into lockdown parties at No 10 found that the party attended by Ms Josephs included more than 20 guests and that alcoholic drinks and pizzas were available.
Social distancing did not happen during the four-hour event and speeches were given by a senior official, Ms Gray's report added.
Following the announcement that she would return to work, Ms Josephs said in a statement that she was "deeply sorry" for participating in the event.
She added she now saw "it was a mistake to gather in the way we did".
I have made mistakes for which I am deeply sorry. I intend to learn from these mistakes and continue to work hard to be the very best chief executive I can be for our city. Here is my statement in full: pic.twitter.com/l3H7sjnue6— Kate Josephs (@katejosephs) June 29, 2022
Ms Josephs said when she went to her former employer "for guidance" over the matter, she was asked to "respect the confidentiality of the Cabinet Office's independent investigation".
"I wish I had challenged that more strongly and spoken sooner to colleagues in Sheffield," she said.
She confirmed she had received a Fixed Penalty Notice over her participation in the drinks party which she said she had immediately paid.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.