Sheffield Man jailed for grooming and abusing girls online
- Published
A "predatory sex offender" who used social media to groom and abuse three teenage girls has been jailed.
Reece Greenall, 24, befriended his victims online before subjecting them to "horrific" sexual assaults, South Yorkshire Police said.
He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of eight offences, including one count of rape.
Greenall, of Dyke Vale Avenue, Sheffield, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Police said Greenall knew all three of his victims were under 16 but "persisted in his pursuit of them".
Det Con Richard Blakey said: "Greenall has demonstrated that he is a predatory sexual offender, approaching girls who he knew were underage on social media and pestering them with requests to meet.
"The guilty verdicts and jail term will never undo the damage he has caused his victims, but I hope they feel they can focus on the future and their recovery from the abuse they have suffered."
The sentencing hearing was held on 24 June, but police have only just released details.
