Sheffield fire crews fight blaze at former care home
Firefighters are tackling a fire which broke out overnight at a derelict care home in north Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the building on Crabtree Road near Northern General Hospital after it started at about 02:15 BST on Friday.
About 25 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, with the fire service warning the electricity supply to some homes in the area may be affected.
Police advised those living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed.
