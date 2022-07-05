Sheffield hospitals re-introduce masks as Covid rises
Face masks have been re-introduced at hospitals in Sheffield amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust said patients, visitors and staff using any of its sites were once again required to wear face coverings from Tuesday.
The re-introduction follows a rise in the number of community cases and patients admitted with the illness.
Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director at the trust ,said the situation would be kept under review.
She added: "We have been closely monitoring the Covid situation and although we are sorry that we have had to take this step again, we believe it is important for us to act given the increase in Covid incidence.
"We ask everyone coming onto our sites to please make sure they wear a mask."
The latest statistics show the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the UK has more than doubled since the start of June with around 2.3 million people testing positive.
