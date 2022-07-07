Extension proposed to Elsecar conservation area
A consultation has begun over proposals to extend a conservation area in a South Yorkshire village.
Part of Elsecar, near Barnsley, has been a conservation area since 1976.
A management plan said the extension would "take in new areas of historic, architectural and archaeological importance".
Alterations such as replacement windows, or the installation of satellite dishes may be restricted in conservation areas.
In 2017, Elsecar and the surrounding area was selected as a Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) - a three-year partnership between Historic England and Barnsley Council aimed at establishing Elsecar as a heritage destination.
As part of the programme Historic England undertook an assessment, which resulted in the proposals to extend the boundary of the conservation area.
"The preservation and enhancement of the character, appearance and special architectural interest of [the area] should be at the heart of changes made within the area," a management plan said.
"All its residents have the opportunity to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the village and ensure that it is passed on to future generations."
The designation of a conservation area recognises "the unique quality of that area as a whole", it added.
Earlier this year, Barnsley Museums was awarded £3.9m to transform Elsecar Heritage Centre into an "internationally recognised" visitor destination.
The conservation area currently encompasses Elsecar Workshops, the former railway line, the Milton Arms and the junction of Fitzwilliam Street and Church Street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The proposed extension includes the garden village housing development on Cobcar Lane, Lifford Place, Strafford Avenue and parts of Elsecar Ironworks not currently included.
Elsecar's heritage
- Elsecar was originally built by the Earls Fitzwilliam in the 1700s and was turned into a model industrial village.
- With its mines and ironworks, Elsecar was an internationally important industrial centre in the late 18th and 19th Centuries
- In 2020, six sites, including the ironworks, were given special listed status for the first time, while others gained upgraded protection
