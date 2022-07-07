Doncaster killing: Mateusz Chojnowski's family 'devastated beyond words'
The family of a man killed in Doncaster say they have been left "devastated beyond words" by his death.
Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, was found seriously injured in South Parade at about 04:20 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital.
A post-mortem examination showed he died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, South Yorkshire Police said.
Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, North Lincolnshire, is charged with his murder.
Paying tribute Mr Chojnowski's family said he was a "much loved son and brother".
"He was taken before his time at a young age of 28 years old and now he will never be able to have the family he wanted to have," they said.
"He had his whole life ahead of him.
"We are devastated beyond words and are struggling to accept that he is no longer with us."
Mr Ling appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday where he was remanded into custody. A provisional trial date has been set for 28 November.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Hodgman said: "We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it.
"If you haven't already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch."
