Yorkshire Wildlife Trust drafts in konik ponies to help habitat
A nature reserve in South Yorkshire has enlisted the help of four konik ponies to help manage wetland habitat.
The hardy breed, originating from Poland, have been introduced at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Potteric Carr nature reserve, near Doncaster.
The trust said the ponies would help prevent the marshland from becoming overgrown and create new habitats for ground-nesting birds.
The animals, aged between 10 and 16, were previously on a reserve in Kent.
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) said it was the first time they had used this particular breed for grazing.
Charlotte Dring, conservation grazing manager, said the idea came about after a visit to Kent Wildlife Trust.
"I was impressed with what I saw, and the benefits that koniks have," she said.
"The koniks will be in the Huxter Well Marsh area, which is too wet for cattle to graze.
"Ponies graze close to the ground and the nooks and crannies, which will improve the long-term health of the reed bed," she said.
They also enjoyed a "nibble" on nettles, thistles and docks, she added.
"[This] will keep them in check to allow other flowers and plants to come through."
The move is part of a trial and, if things go well, koniks could be introduced at other local reserves, Ms Dring said.
Potteric's ponies will live as wild animals, but will receive regular health checks.
