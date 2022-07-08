Yorkshire Wildlife Trust drafts in konik ponies to help habitat

Konik ponies at reserveYorkshire Wildlife Trust
The animals, aged between 10 and 16, have been introduced at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Potteric Carr nature reserve

A nature reserve in South Yorkshire has enlisted the help of four konik ponies to help manage wetland habitat.

The hardy breed, originating from Poland, have been introduced at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Potteric Carr nature reserve, near Doncaster.

The trust said the ponies would help prevent the marshland from becoming overgrown and create new habitats for ground-nesting birds.

The animals, aged between 10 and 16, were previously on a reserve in Kent.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) said it was the first time they had used this particular breed for grazing.

Charlotte Dring, conservation grazing manager, said the idea came about after a visit to Kent Wildlife Trust.

"I was impressed with what I saw, and the benefits that koniks have," she said.

"The koniks will be in the Huxter Well Marsh area, which is too wet for cattle to graze.

"Ponies graze close to the ground and the nooks and crannies, which will improve the long-term health of the reed bed," she said.

They also enjoyed a "nibble" on nettles, thistles and docks, she added.

"[This] will keep them in check to allow other flowers and plants to come through."

PA Media
The animals will leave water-filled hoof prints and piles of dung as they go, which can help attract new species of flora and fauna

The move is part of a trial and, if things go well, koniks could be introduced at other local reserves, Ms Dring said.

Potteric's ponies will live as wild animals, but will receive regular health checks.

