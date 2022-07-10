People injured as car hits crowd in Sheffield city centre
A number of people were injured after a car hit a crowd and damaged a building before driving off.
South Yorkshire Police said it was treating the incident as a "series of assaults", which were not thought to be linked to terrorism.
Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street in Sheffield city centre at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
Police said minor and serious injuries were reported but none were life-threatening.
The vehicle believed to have been involved has since been located and recovered.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage.
