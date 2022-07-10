Cylinder explodes in large Sheffield industrial fire
A fire at an industrial unit in Sheffield has led to a cylinder exploding, causing a "loud bang", a fire service has said.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said five engines had been tackling the blaze on Clay Wheels Lane, near Middlewood Park, for several hours.
It said no-one was "seriously injured in the explosion" but a large cordon had been placed around the building.
People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
