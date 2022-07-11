Sheffield: Police believe hit-and-run was 'targeted' incident
Six people were injured when a car hit a crowd on Sunday morning in what police believe was a targeted incident.
Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street in Sheffield city centre at about 03:30 BST.
South Yorkshire Police now believe the vehicle was used "deliberately to cause harm and damage" before driving off.
Police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries but there may be more people who were hurt and have not sought medical help.
Det Insp Andy Knowles said: "At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage.
"This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible."
On Sunday police said they were treating the incident as a "series of assaults", which were not thought to be linked to terrorism.
Investigators have called for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.
The vehicle believed to have been involved has since been located and recovered.
