Doncaster Knights plan to double ground capacity
- Published
A rugby union club has submitted plans to double its stadium capacity.
Doncaster Knights finished second in the RFU Championship last season, but requirements for the RFU Premiership state a ground must have a capacity of 10,001.
The club is proposing to build two new stands to increase potential supporter space from the current 5,139.
Doncaster Council has not set a date to consider the application.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, at the end of the 2021/22 season the RFU told the club it could be denied promotion if its ground could not accommodate 10,001 fans.
The proposals for the expansion would see the new East and South stands offering room for 10,015 fans.
The proposed seating stand on the east side of the pitch would be behind the existing standing terrace.
A new south stand would replace the existing seated terrace.
The club said the work, which also includes creating additional parking at Castle Park in Wheatley Hills, would also offer improvements to disabled facilities at the ground.
A spokesman for the club said: "The proposal is appropriate in this location and would enhance an existing sporting facility both in terms of the quality of experience offered to its users and the overall visual appearance of the ground."
He said the level of additional traffic would not result in problems on roads in the area and level of parking was adequate.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.