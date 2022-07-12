Sheffield crash: Attempted murder arrest after car driven at crowd
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after eight people were injured when a car hit a crowd of people in Sheffield.
Three people were seriously injured and five others hurt in the incident in Shoreham Street on Sunday.
The vehicle also damaged a building, before leaving the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and is being held in police custody.
The force has previously said it believes the incident was targeted.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of what happened is asked to contact police.
