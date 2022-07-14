Brian Glover: Blue plaque campaign to commemorate Barnsley actor
- Published
A fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for the installation of a blue plaque in memory of the late Barnsley actor Brian Glover.
The group behind it hopes to unveil it in the town centre to mark the 25th anniversary of his death later in July.
Glover was a teacher and wrestler who found acting fame as the sadistic sports teacher in the 1969 film Kes.
He went on to play inmate Cyril Heslop in TV sitcom Porridge and became the voice of the Tetley Tea adverts.
Organiser Ronnie Steele said that Glover's "achievements as a teacher, actor, writer, wrestler and socialist are worthy of such an accolade".
"We wanted a site that Brian had some connection with and where it would be seen by many hundreds of people every day," he said.
Glover died on 24 July 1997 from a brain tumour at the age of 63.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the group initially wanted to fix the plaque on the Civic Hall in Eldon Street where Glover appeared as a professional wrestler during the 1960s under the name "Leon Arras, the Man From Paris".
However, Mr Steele said the group was advised it might be problematic due to the building's listed status.
The plaque will now be fixed on Chennells Bar, on Wellington Street, where the actor filmed a documentary in 1976 about his home town.
"The licensee, Craig Bristoe and owners Amber Taverns were delighted to have Brian's blue plaque put up outside their pub. So, all's well that ends well - and everyone's happy," said Mr Steele
"All we have to do now is fix a date for the unveiling and raise the £1,000 needed to pay for everything."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.