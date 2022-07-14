Rotherham: Firefighters continue to battle recycling blaze
- Published
Firefighters are still dealing with a blaze at a recycling centre in Rotherham.
Crews were called to the industrial site in Ginhouse Lane, off Greasbrough Road, shortly after 11:00 BST on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
One man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for burn injuries.
The fire service said it had removed some crews but continued to have three fire engines at the scene.
It had initially sent 14 vehicles and dozens of firefighters to tackle the flames when the blaze, which created a large plume of black smoke, broke out.
