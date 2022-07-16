Rotherham: Woman, 43, dies after West Melton dog attack
- Published
A 43-year-old woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in South Yorkshire.
The woman was injured by the animal at a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics, police said.
South Yorkshire Police said a 42-year-old man was also attacked and taken to hospital for treatment.
Two dogs at the property were taken away by officers.
Neither were of a banned breed, the force said.
Emergency services were called to the home at about 22:15 BST.
The man taken to hospital suffered a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.