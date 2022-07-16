Rotherham: Woman, 43, dies after West Melton dog attack

Emergency services were called to a home in Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham at about 22:15 BST on Friday

A 43-year-old woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in South Yorkshire.

The woman was injured by the animal at a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said a 42-year-old man was also attacked and taken to hospital for treatment.

Two dogs at the property were taken away by officers.

Neither were of a banned breed, the force said.

Police and an ambulance headed to the property after an emergency phone call from the injured man, South Yorkshire Police say

Emergency services were called to the home at about 22:15 BST.

The man taken to hospital suffered a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

