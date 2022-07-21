Doncaster Sheffield Airport's future to be examined 'as matter of urgency'
- Published
Options for the future of an under-threat South Yorkshire airport will be examined by a new working group.
A consultation into plans for Doncaster Sheffield Airport was launched last week after directors said it "may no longer be commercially viable".
Airport owners Peel Group would be part of the group alongside local councils, according to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
The group would schedule meetings "as a matter of urgency", it said.
The announcement was made in a joint statement released on behalf of mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard, elected mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the Peel Group after they met on Wednesday 20 July.
The statement said: "All parties agreed the importance of using the six-week review period to explore in full all possible options relating to the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
"All parties agreed to move at pace and establish a joint working group to start meeting as a matter of urgency."
Nick Fletcher MP, Rosie Winterton MP, Ed Miliband MP and officials from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Doncaster Council also attended the meeting.
The future of the airport was put in doubt after directors said it had "never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable", citing issues including Covid and the impact of airline Wizz Air cancelling flights.
The area's MP has warned that 800 jobs are on the line at the airport.
The site, which is part of Peel Group and opened as an international commercial airport in 2005, handles more than one million passengers annually and services from there fly to 50 destinations.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.