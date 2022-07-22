Doncaster train crash: Investigation launched after freight trains collide
- Published
A freight train smashed into the back of a stationary train after passing through a red "danger" signal, crash investigators say.
The GB Railfreight service was travelling at approximately 28mph when it crashed near Doncaster on 5 July.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said nobody was injured but several wagons derailed, causing "significant damage" to vehicles and infrastructure.
An investigation has begun, it said.
The crash happened at about 06:25 BST between Loversall Carr and Flyover West junctions.
A spokesperson for the RAIB said the investigation would focus on the way the train was driven, any factors which may have influenced the actions of the driver, the condition of the signalling system and any underlying management factors.
