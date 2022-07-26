Keita Mullen: Mum-of-three killed in Doncaster hit-and-run
A woman who died in a hit-and-run crash in Doncaster has been named as mother-of-three Keita Mullen.
The 30-year-old and another woman were crossing the A638 High Street in Bawtry just after 00:00 BST on Sunday when they were struck by a car.
Police said Ms Mullen had three children aged 10, five and four months.
A 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
The force said the other woman, aged 33, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for information and any dashcam footage of the vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Juke, which was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.
