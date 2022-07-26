Last Sheffield Little Mester knives to go on display
- Published
A collection of knives made by Sheffield's last "'Little Mester" is to go on display.
Stan Shaw, who died at the age of 94 in 2021, made knives for The Queen, US presidents and Elvis Presley.
He worked for almost 80 years as a self-employed craftsman. When he retired in 2019, Mr Shaw continued to demonstrate his skills to the public at Kelham Island Museum.
Now 59 of his creations will be exhibited at Sheffield's Cutlers' Hall.
The blades are from a collection owned by Mr Shaw's family who bought them from another cutler.
His son Kevan Shaw said the whole family were "delighted" that the knives would be on a long-term loan to the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, which is a trade guild for local metalworkers founded in 1624.
"Dad would have been so proud to see his work on display for all to see and it is a fitting tribute to his skill and all he did to promote the heritage of Sheffield's 'Little Mesters' that the Cutlers' Hall itself will be the location for this amazing collection of knives", he said.
The current Master Cutler James Tear said: "They are a significant part of the continuing story of the "Little Mester" and they form part of the history and legacy of cutlery manufacturing in this City and Region".
"The knives demonstrate design and engineering skill of the highest level and are the work of a man who valued quality and perfection.
"Stan's skill and craftmanship should be an inspiration to all who see them."
An appeal to raise funds for a permanent memorial and trail recognising the work of Stan Shaw and the other Little Mesters was launched in February.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.