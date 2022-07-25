Serious M18 multi-vehicle crash closes motorway
- Published
A "very serious" crash has closed a motorway in South Yorkshire in both directions.
The crash, which involved several vehicles, happened on a stretch between Bramley in Rotherham and Wadworth in Doncaster.
National Highways said it expected the road to be closed until at least 23:00 BST, with several miles of tailbacks developing.
Diversions are in place, with delays likely on the alternate routes.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.