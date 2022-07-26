Batemoor: Increased police presence after shooting and death
Police have stepped in to reassure a community after a suspected murder and a double shooting within 10 days of each other in Sheffield.
A murder investigation was launched on Saturday after a 59-year-old man died in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor.
On Friday 15 July, two men were injured in an unconnected shooting at nearby White Thorns Drive.
Insp Katie Rowland-Wilson said she understood it "caused shock and upset" in the community.
The Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the two incidents were not believed to be linked and were being investigated separately.
"I wholly appreciate that the crimes we're talking about are worrying and rest assured we are taking them very seriously," Insp Katie Rowland-Wilson said.
There will be an "increased presence in the community over the coming days to provide reassurance and to speak to anyone with concerns", she added,
Levi Hampsey, 20, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before court on Monday charged with murder in connection with the 59-year-old man's death.
Elsewhere, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the shooting, police added.
