Barnsley Hospital park and ride plan to improve air quality
A park and ride scheme could be built at Barnsley Hospital in an attempt to improve air quality in the town.
The scheme is one of a raft of measures proposed by a cross party group of councillors.
The group made 17 recommendations, all of which were fully or partially approved.
A report to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council said that a feasibility study for the park and ride, would take place later this year.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report said: "We'll continue to work with the hospital to reduce the number of staff driving and parking at the hospital as part of their new Green Plan for 2022-2027."
Other measures recommended in the report include strengthening enforcement to restrict the amount of smoke emissions from domestic burning.
It also suggested installing segregated litter and recycling bins in the town centre and surrounding areas.
