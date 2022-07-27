Sheffield: Attempted murder arrest after girl, 13, found stabbed in park
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a girl, 13, was found stabbed in a Sheffield park.
Police discovered the teenager with a stab wound to her abdomen after they were called to Hillsborough Park at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
The girl was now in a stable condition after being taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.
A 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with the stabbing remained in custody, they added.
