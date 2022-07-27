Sheffield: Swedish football fans caught up in rail strike
Two Swedish football fans who travelled to Sheffield to watch their team in the Euro 2022 semi-final have been caught up in rail strikes.
Rebecka Ronnegard and Felix Nystrom faced a double disappointment after watching Sweden's defeat to England.
On Wednesday they struggled to get a train to Milton Keynes for the second semi-final between France and Germany.
The couple said they "support the right to strike" but were unlucky to get caught up in the disruption.
Ms Ronnegard, 26, and Mr Nystrom, 27, had bought Interrail passes for their holiday and travelled from Sweden to the UK by train two weeks ago.
They had been planning to catch an early train to Birmingham and change to go to Milton Keynes, but said none of the services had left the station.
The pair said they would make the journey by taxi if no trains were available.
Ms Ronnegard said: "We just had a flight strike where the pilots were striking in Sweden and so many people had their flights cancelled here to come to the Euros but since we were travelling by train we were fine. That strike just finished as they reached an agreement."
The couple watched the game at Bramall Lane on Tuesday and said they were disappointed about Sweden's 4-0 loss to England but the "better team won".
Ms Ronnegard, a political secretary, said: "I support the workers, I really do. It's just unlucky that it affects us.
"I was just so shocked over how long the strike has been. I feel like all parties would want to reach an agreement."
Fire engineer Mr Nystrom added: "I definitely support the right to strike to reach a fair agreement."
