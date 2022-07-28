Hillsborough Park: Boy bailed after girl, 13, stabbed
A boy arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl has been bailed and placed on a curfew, police have said.
The 13-year-old boy was detained after the girl was stabbed at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said the teen was bailed after advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and their investigation continued.
The girl is expected to be discharged from hospital on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the park at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday to reports of a girl being stabbed in the abdomen, a force spokesperson said.
Det Supt Nikki Leach said officers remained at the scene and the force was "satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public", despite concern from the community.
