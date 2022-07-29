Weekend closures for M1 junctions and major road in Rotherham
Major roads in South Yorkshire will be closed at weekends as part of improvement works.
Slip roads at junction 33 on the M1 motorway and the A630 Rotherham to Sheffield Parkway will shut from 20:00 BST on Friday until Monday morning.
Rotherham Council said vehicles will be unable to use the Parkway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they are travelling north onto the M1. There will also be no exit from the M1 southbound from Sheffield or Leeds.
The work is part of a £46m scheme to create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe Junction and the M1 and also widen the roundabout and slip roads at M1 junction 33.
According to National Highways, work started in March 2021 and is expected to take 18 months.
'Continued patience'
Simon Moss from Rotherham Council said: "The A630 Parkway is one of the major gateways between Rotherham and Sheffield, and also to the rest of the country via the M1.
"The scheme is aiming to make this gateway better for drivers, however this means some weekend closures in order for the next phase of the works to go ahead.
"I'd like to thank drivers, visitors and residents for their continued patience, and encourage them to plan their journeys ahead of the closures."
The work is scheduled to run each weekend until Monday 8 August.
Full details of the closures can be found on the council's website.
